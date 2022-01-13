Flexing muscle: Chicago Alcott rolls over Chicago Kelvyn Park 45-10

Chicago Alcott offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Kelvyn Park with an all-around effort during this 45-10 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 4 , Chicago Alcott squared up on Chicago Disney II Magnet in a basketball game . For more, click here.
