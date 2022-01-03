Flexing muscle: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond rolls over Sullivan 59-35

 Skip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond earned a convincing 59-35 win over Sullivan on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 23, Sullivan faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Mt Zion on December 23 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For more, click here.

