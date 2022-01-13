Flanagan-Cornell's convoy passes Fisher 43-29

Riding a wave of production, Flanagan-Cornell dunked Fisher 43-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 4, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Braidwood Reed-Custer and Fisher took on Watseka on January 8 at Watseka High School. For more, click here.
