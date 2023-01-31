 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op prevails over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 54-27

  • 0

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-27 win over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 26, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op faced off against Eureka . For results, click here. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Heyworth on January 24 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News