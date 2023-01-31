Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op prevails over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 54-27

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-27 win over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 26, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op faced off against Eureka . For results, click here. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Heyworth on January 24 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.

