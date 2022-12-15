 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fithian Oakwood staggers Hoopeston with resounding performance 43-23

  • 0

Fithian Oakwood showed it had the juice to douse Hoopeston in a points barrage during a 43-23 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 8, Hoopeston squared off with Catlin Salt Fork in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News