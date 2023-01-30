Fithian Oakwood staggers Gilman Iroquois West with resounding performance 51-30

Gilman Iroquois West got no credit and no consideration from Fithian Oakwood, which slammed the door 51-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 23, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . For a full recap, click here. Fithian Oakwood took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on January 16 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.