Fithian Oakwood showed no mercy to Danville Schlarman, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 67-17 victory at Fithian Oakwood High on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Danville Schlarman played in a 57-5 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Gilman Iroquois West. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.