Fithian Oakwood pours it on Milford 37-9

Fithian Oakwood's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Milford 37-9 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 29, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Cayuga North Vermillion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.