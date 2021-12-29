 Skip to main content
Fithian Oakwood pounds out steady beat in win over Villa Grove 58-52

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Fithian Oakwood nabbed it to nudge past Villa Grove 58-52 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 21 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Armstrong-Potomac in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

