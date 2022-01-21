Fithian Oakwood posts win at Hoopeston Area's expense 50-37

Fithian Oakwood charged Hoopeston Area and collected a 50-37 victory on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Fithian Oakwood's offense jumped to a 22-13 lead over Hoopeston Area at halftime.
In recent action on January 15, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston Area took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 15 at Armstrong-Potomac High School. Click here for a recap
