Fithian Oakwood engulfs Westville in flames 55-26

Fithian Oakwood offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Westville with an all-around effort during this 55-26 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Westville faced off against Hoopeston Area and Fithian Oakwood took on Hoopeston Area on January 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.