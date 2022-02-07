Fithian Oakwood controls the action and Danville Schlarman in affair 57-5

Fithian Oakwood controlled the action to earn a strong 57-5 win against Danville Schlarman for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.
In recent action on January 24, Danville Schlarman faced off against Milford and Fithian Oakwood took on Westville on January 27 at Westville High School. Click here for a recap
