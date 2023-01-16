 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fithian Oakwood clips Bismarck-Henning in tight tilt 32-24

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Fithian Oakwood did just enough to beat Bismarck-Henning 32-24 on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning played in a 30-27 game on February 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 9, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Milford in a basketball game. For results, click here.

