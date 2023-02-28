PEOTONE — When Mitch Neally sat down his team before Monday's fourth quarter while trailing by seven, Fieldcrest's head coach was ready with a history lesson.

"Coach Neally said last year going into the fourth quarter we were down seven points," said Fieldcrest junior Kaitlin White. "We were still in it last year and did it (win), and we can do it again."

And, for a while, history seemed ready to repeat itself in the Class 2A Peotone Super-Sectional rematch between the Knight and Chicago Noble/Butler.

White made two free throws with 50 seconds left to give Fieldcrest a 53-52 lead. Butler tied it up 15 seconds later as Lanyra McGill split a pair of free throws and the game went into overtime.

Fieldcrest took a quick lead on a basket by freshman Macy Gochanour. However, the Knights didn't score again as Butler pulled out a 59-55 victory to deny Fieldcrest a return trip to the State Tournament after finishing fourth a year ago.

"We knew they were going to be a battle," said Fieldcrest senior Ashlyn May, who finished her standout career with 21 points. "They have strength, height and talent. They have everything. We competed very well with them."

Walton leads Lynx

Xamiya Walton, one of the top juniors in the country, scored 26 points to lead the Lynx to Thursday's 2:30 p.m. semifinal game against Byron at Illinois State's CEFCU Arena.

Fieldcrest rallied last year to beat Butler, 43-40. The Lynx, who improved to 31-6, had a full year to think about getting even.

"The difference was the motivation we had from last season, ending the way it did to the same team," said Walton, who topped the 2,000-point mark in her career. "All we needed was that final push to get through it and punch our ticket downstate."

White added 19 points and senior Carolyn Megow had 12 for the Knights (32-4). Fieldcrest shot 54.5% from the field in the first half, but hit only 33% after that and committed 18 turnovers.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties before the 6-foot-4 McGill, who towered over the Knights along with 6-3 Sereniti Adams, scored on a rebound basket with 50 seconds left in overtime to put Butler ahead, 57-55.

Mya Campbell made two of four free throw attempts in the final 14 seconds to clinch the victory.

"They just made a few more plays than we did in OT," said Neally. "I thought we got some good shots. They just didn't fall. Sometimes that's life and basketball."

Height disadvantage

Neally knew Fieldcrest would be at a severe disadvantage down low. May is the Knights' tallest player at 5-9, and she was giving away seven inches while guarding McGill.

"I was on her sometimes and I was thinking jump at the ball, but I'm going to be (jumping) at her eyes," said May, smiling. "We all did pretty well. Their role players started making more plays than we were expecting. We've been battling height in the post all season. We've really adjusted."

Butler, despite its size superiority, only grabbed a 34-30 rebounding advantage.

"These (Fieldcrest) girls are going to be great young people in this world and it's because of what they've done here. The way they don't quit and fight," said Neally, whose team was coming off a triple-overtime thriller in the sectional final against Peotone.

"We have one girl over 5-7 on our team, and we competed with a team that has 6-4, 6-3, 5-11. He (Butler coach Xaver Walton, Xamiya's father) does a great job of recruiting those girls. Props to him. We have the girls who are in our district and we'll make them the best that we can, and we've done that."

Walton, whose 5-11 freshman sister, Xyanna, scored 12 points before fouling out, showed her college ability by making step back 3-pointers at the end of the first and third quarters.

"She's a great player," said White, who was on Xamiya Walton much of the game. "She has great sportsmanship. She's just an all-around great player. She's going to go big some day."

Two-year run

The Knights concluded a two-year run in which they went 66-8. Fieldcrest had not won a sectional or McLean County Tournament title before last year.

"We grew as a family. We're all so very close and that's what gets our emotions going," said White. "Three of our main starters (May, Megow and Haley Carver) are leaving us. We're going to have to start new next year. It's going to be hard to gain back what we're losing."

May, who will play next season for Illinois Wesleyan, called her days in a Fieldcrest uniform "super special."

"I didn't think my high school career was going to go this well. We worked our tails off, summer, in-season, no matter what we're always working," she said. "It comes down to us loving basketball. Coach is really great and teaches us great things. The fact we didn't come out with the win, that's OK. Coach has taught us so many things, and I'm thankful for that and these girls."

While the scoreboard didn't read the way the Knights wanted, Neally knew his team would be all right.

"They put Fieldcrest girls basketball on the map, and I'll be forever grateful because of that. I'm just so darn proud of them," he said. "A loss hurts now, but in life you'll have the same thing. They're very well equipped to handle a loss in the game of basketball and life, and that's the most important thing."

Dee-Mack falls

Defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame used a big second quarter to take a 17-point halftime lead and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 53-21, in the Class 2A Macomb Super-Sectional.

Dee-Mack (30-6), which trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, was led by senior Addi Swadinsky with 11 points while freshman Dalia De Jesus scored nine.

"Our girls battled, but couldn’t overcome a tough QND team," said Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightingale. "Our team was led by two of the very best in seniors Addi Swadinsky and McKenna Carithers. They made history with a young supporting cast, set the bar every day in practice, demonstrated unselfish competition and raised the bar for those that follow."

QND, which was led by Abby Schreacke's 20 points, faces Breese Mater Dei in a 4:15 p.m. semifinal game Thursday at CEFCU Arena.

Photos: McLean County Tournament finals at Shirk Center