COAL CITY – There was a learning curve for the Fieldcrest High School girls basketball team Tuesday at the Class 2A Coal City Sectional.

Once the Knights successfully navigated that curve, it was smooth sailing to a 56-33 victory over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a sectional semifinal.

“The first quarter we were throwing it around the perimeter too much and not trying to get it inside as much as we should,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “Their length makes it hard. Then we started to find the right type of angles to not be on our heels. Once we did that, good things continued to mount.”

The No. 6-ranked Knights moved to 31-3 and will face No. 9 Peotone for the sectional championship Thursday at 7 p.m. Peotone downed St. Joseph-Ogden 55-39 in Tuesday’s second semifinal.

Closing half strong

Fieldcrest trailed 14-11 in the second quarter but took the lead for good at 15-14 on a Kaitlin White 3-pointer.

The Knights finished the half on an 10-1 surge.

White added another trey, Ashlyn May scored on a fast break and May and Macy Gochanour each added a free throw as Fieldcrest carried a 21-15 edge into halftime.

“We started a little slow but once we started getting our feet moving and getting into the flow of things and being there for each other, we started to show what type of team we are,” May said.

White’s 3-pointers were critical against a zone defense that featured two players taller than any Knight inside in Caley Strahan and Leigha Brown.

“The last minute and a half of the first half was huge,” said Neally. “We had that run that gave us the momentum, that sigh of relief a tad bit we needed to go into halftime. From there I think our defense led to our offense a lot of the time.”

Extending the lead

The Knights scored the first nine points of the third quarter to double up the Irish (19-13) at 30-15.

Haley Carver scored all eight of her points in the third period and Fieldcrest led 41-26 entering the final eight minutes.

“We came out really slow I felt like. We knew at halftime we had to pick up things to see what we can do,” White said. “Their posts are pretty big. We’re not a tall team, but our posts are strong enough.

"Once we started driving more, it opened up the lane so we could kick out. If the kick wasn’t there, we had the shot for the guard.”

An Illinois Wesleyan recruit, May topped the Knights with 20 points. White added 16.

Turnover trouble

Fieldcrest committed seven of its 16 turnovers in the first quarter.

Bishop McNamara, however, never figured out the Knights’ pressure. The Irish had at least six turnovers in each quarter and totaled 28.

“We were doing a great job in our 1-2-2 half court trap,” said Neally. “They picked it up across halfcourt, and we got some good traps. We thought we could pressure their guards, and I think we did a good job with that.”

Rematch Thursday

The Fieldcrest-Peotone game for the sectional championship Thursday is a rematch of a Jan. 28 game in Minonk won by the Knights 60-42.

The Blue Devils certainly won’t forget that contest. It was the 31-1 team’s only loss this season.

Thursday’s winner advances to Monday’s 7 p.m Peotone Super-Sectional.

Photos: Fieldcrest playing in the Class 2A state tournament Fieldcrest fourth place trophy CHEERING FOR FIELDCREST 030422-blm-spt-1fieldcrest 030422-blm-loc-2fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-2fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-4fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-5fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-3fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-8fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-6fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-9fieldcrest 030422-blm-spt-10fieldcrest