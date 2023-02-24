COAL CITY — When Ashlyn May fouled out 45 seconds into overtime Thursday night, Fieldcrest's senior star went to the bench with tears in her eyes.

"I was thinking that (my career was over) and going out from fouling out, I was kind of upset," she said.

It took a while, but May's teammates turned those tears into cheers and made sure she — and the Knights — weren't finished just yet.

Senior forward Carolyn Megow led an inspired effort with 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6-ranked Fieldcrest held off No. 9 Peotone, 68-64, in a triple-overtime thriller in the Class 2A Coal City Girls Basketball Sectional championship game that no one will soon forget.

"That was one of the best games I've ever been part of," said Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally. "All the credit to our girls for continuing to believe in themselves and each other. When one person came out with fouls or that kind of thing, we had the same (thinking) — next man up. It's because we prepared for it. We've instilled you have to continue to have a believe-in-yourself kind of mindset here since Day 1."

On to super

Fieldcrest improved to 32-3 while advancing to Monday's 7 p.m. Peotone Super-Sectional to face No. 4 Chicago Noble/Butler. The Knights are shooting for their second straight appearance in the state tournament at Illinois State's CEFCU Arena after placing fourth last season.

Senior Haley Carver and junior Kaitlin White added 14 points each for Fieldcrest. White also reached 1,000 points for her career by making a free throw with 35 seconds left in the third overtime to put Fieldcrest ahead, 66-63.

Peotone (31-2), whose only previous loss came to Fieldcrest in January, thought it cut the deficit to 66-64 on Ashley Renwick's free throw with 31 seconds left. But a lane violation was called on the Blue Devils.

Carver sank two free throws to give the Knights a 68-63 lead with 19 seconds left before Peotone's Jenna Hunter sank a free throw for the final margin. When Aliah Celia rebounded Hunter's miss on the second attempt with four seconds left, the Knights ran out the clock and celebrated at midcourt.

"We're definitely not used to playing (without May)," said Megow. "Ashley is the type of player who is in most of the game and making the plays and doing it for us. When she came out it showed we were able to still do it without her."

Freshman delivers

Fieldcrest freshman Macy Gochanour took over point guard duties with May on the bench. Gochanour scored only two points, but those were the two biggest points in the Knights' season.

Madison Schroeder, who led Peotone with 23 points, drove inside to put the Blue Devils ahead, 60-59, with 22 seconds left in the second overtime. Fieldcrest turned the ball over and fouled Adeline Graffeo, who made one free throw with nine seconds left for a 61-59 lead.

Gochanour was fouled with 2.5 seconds showing. She calmly stepped to the line and calmly sank both attempts to force another four-minute OT period.

"I know if I was in that spot I would have been going crazy," said May, who finished with 13 points. "She did a great job. I'm so proud of her."

Schroeder, who made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation at force overtime at 42-all, hurt her ankle at the end of the second overtime. She was on the bench for a short time before coming back limping.

Megow goes inside

Fieldcrest never trailed in the third overtime, taking the lead for good as Megow again maneuvered her way inside Peotone's bigger frontline to give the Knights a 65-63 lead.

"It was a lot of moving the ball across the lane and communicating with my team and not taking the shot and forcing it up when you know they're bigger than you and they can block them," said Megow. "You have to be smart about what shots you're taking inside."

Neally wasn't surprised about Megow's strong performance. She had only one basket in the first half as Fieldcrest trailed, 23-18, before making 7 of 8 field goal attempts the rest of the way.

"That girl just works her tail off every single play," said Neally. "She's only 5-7, but she was getting boards over 5-10 girls."

Even as the game stretched on with May on the bench, Neally remained confident.

"We had some girls play a lot of time, but we are well conditioned," he said. "I knew the longer the game went on I had all the more faith in our girls even if some of our starters were out. These girls have gone against those girls all year long. They've seen some of the best in our practices each day. That's why we make it as hard as we can so in a sectional game like this it's nothing for them."

White hits 1,000

White knew she was 14 points away from reaching 1,000 before the game. She missed all six of her shots in the first half while scoring three points at the line.

The next 28 minutes, she scored 11 points.

"I started out thinking about it more," she said. "One of my coaches told me to get it out of my head and play my game. That's when I knew if it comes, it comes. I have to play and hopefully I get it, and if I don't it's OK, too."

White won't have to worry about that Monday. Instead, Fieldcrest can focus on its season-long goal of returning to the Final Four and bringing home a bigger trophy.

"Going forward we have to know how much we want it," said May, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit. "Last year being at state we left hungry. I don't think going in we wanted it as much. We know what we're capable of. We know we can play at that big level. We just have to get through that super-sectional on Monday."

