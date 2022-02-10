 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central's determined rally upends El Paso-Gridley 56-37

Fairbury Prairie Central awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 56-37 win over El Paso-Gridley on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 27 , El Paso-Gridley squared up on Heyworth in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

El Paso-Gridley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Fairbury Prairie Central 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central registered a 31-24 advantage at intermission over El Paso-Gridley.

Fairbury Prairie Central enjoyed a small margin over El Paso-Gridley with a 40-29 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

