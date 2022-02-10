Fairbury Prairie Central's determined rally upends El Paso-Gridley 56-37

Fairbury Prairie Central awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 56-37 win over El Paso-Gridley on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

El Paso-Gridley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Fairbury Prairie Central 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central registered a 31-24 advantage at intermission over El Paso-Gridley.

Fairbury Prairie Central enjoyed a small margin over El Paso-Gridley with a 40-29 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.