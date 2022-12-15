Fairbury Prairie Central slides past Champaign St. Thomas More in fretful clash 52-50

Fairbury Prairie Central topped Champaign St. Thomas More 52-50 in a tough tilt at Champaign St. Thomas More High on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with December 16, 2021 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School last season. For more, click here.
