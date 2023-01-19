Fairbury Prairie Central holds off Tolono Unity 45-38

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Fairbury Prairie Central did just enough to beat Tolono Unity 45-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 19.

The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity played in a 51-44 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul and Fairbury Prairie Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 9 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For results, click here.

