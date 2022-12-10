 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Evanston rolls like thunder over Chicago Lincoln Park 57-29

  • 0

Evanston stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-29 win over Chicago Lincoln Park in Illinois girls basketball on December 10.

Recently on December 3, Chicago Lincoln Park squared off with Oak Park Fenwick in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News