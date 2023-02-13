EUREKA – A whopping 18 first-half turnovers contributed greatly to the 10-point deficit the Eureka High School girls basketball team was saddled with at halftime.

And when Central Catholic’s Medley Schnierle tossed in two third-quarter 3-pointers, the Saints lead grew to 16 and the Hornets’ hopes continued to shrink.

Yet Eureka employed a more effective approach to Central Catholic’s pressure defense that lit a fire of momentum and resulted in a dramatic 55-53 victory in semifinal contest of the Eureka Class 2A Regional on Monday.

“What incredible poise by our seniors. What incredible leadership by our studs,” Hornets coach Jerry Prina said. “I’m really proud of the girls. We get to play a regional championship on our home floor for the first time since 2010.”

Eureka (24-8) faces Canton (19-12) on Friday at 7 p.m. for the regional crown. The Little Giants ousted Peoria Heights 41-35 in Monday’s opening semifinal.

Building a lead

Central Catholic, which bowed out at 21-11, led 34-24 after Elyssa Stenger scored inside for the final points of the first half.

Schnierle’s second 3-pointer of the third quarter extended the Saints’ margin to 44-28.

“We turned the ball over a lot. We’ve been averaging a lot of turnovers,” said Prina. “BCC knew that and knew (Ellie) Cahill was playing with an injury. We knew they would have relentless pressure. They have so much speed. It feels like a soccer team the way they rotate and run rim to rim, sideline to sideline.”

Central Catholic had beaten Eureka four days earlier 66-47 in Bloomington. Cahill, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit who scored a school-record 47 points in a first round win over Peoria Manual last Saturday, sat out that game to rest her foot injury.

The comeback

Cahill scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter as the Hornets closed the period on a 16-2 surge to pull within 46-44. Cahill’s basket off a rebound of her own miss with 10 seconds left added heat to Eureka’s momentum.

“We tried to slow 14 (Cahill) down. She came off a 47-point game,” Central Catholic coach Debbie Coffman said. “Sometimes the girls just had a breakdown of focusing too much on her and not getting in that rotation.”

“The first half we had a lot of unnecessary turnovers,” said Cahill. “We made a goal to take care of the ball. Then we turned up the intensity on defense. That led to fast break layups then it was a domino effect. We played really good.”

Eureka began to beat the Saints’ pressure in the third quarter, finding Hornets behind the defense for easy baskets.

“We used our pass fakes, we used our jump stops and we found the girls at the basket,” said Prina, whose team limited its second-half turnovers to five. “When you make close baskets it takes the pressure off making some of those long range ones.”

Wild fourth quarter

A Sophia Musselman free throw gave Eureka its first advantage since the opening quarter at 47-46. The Hornets led 55-50 after a Reagan Linder layup.

Stenger’s basket at the 51-second mark and a free throw with 19 seconds left brought the Saints within two.

After a Eureka offensive foul, Central Catholic missed the front end of a one-and-bonus situation with 7.4 seconds remaining. The Saints secured the rebound but could not connect on the game-tying basket.

“We gave up 11 offensive boards and some free throws we could have got,” Coffman said. “The momentum switched a lot, and we kind of got taken out of the game. We couldn’t get our focus. But we got down by five and had a chance to win it still at the end.”

Adding up the points

Ausmus supported Cahill with 14 points and was a rebounding force.

“I guess the whole season was on the line, and we’ve worked hard for four years,” said. Ausmus. “We didn’t decide to switch anything up. I guess we just kicked into another gear and worked harder.”

Stenger paced the Saints with 16 points, Schnierle chipped in 14 and Lauren Emm 13.

