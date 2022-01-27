Eureka overwhelms Flanagan-Cornell 55-23

Eureka's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-23 win over Flanagan-Cornell in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 13, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Fisher and Eureka took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 22 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.
