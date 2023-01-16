Eureka mollywopps LeRoy 51-26

Eureka stomped on LeRoy 51-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, LeRoy faced off against Athens and Eureka took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 9 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For results, click here.
