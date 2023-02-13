Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Eureka chalked up in tripping Bloomington Central Catholic 55-53 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Eureka played in a 66-56 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Rantoul . For a full recap, click here. Eureka took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on February 6 at Eureka High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.