Eureka edges Manito Midwest Central in snug affair 56-52

Eureka wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-52 victory over Manito Midwest Central in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.
In recent action on February 7, Eureka faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Manito Midwest Central took on Athens on February 7 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
