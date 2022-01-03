Eureka denies LeRoy's challenge 58-43

Stretched out and finally snapped, Eureka put just enough pressure on LeRoy to earn a 58-43 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 22, Eureka faced off against Granville Putnam County and LeRoy took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 21 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.