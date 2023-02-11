Eureka put together a victorious gameplan to stop Peoria Manual 72-55 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 6, Eureka faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs . For more, click here. Peoria Manual took on Peoria on February 2 at Peoria Manual High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.