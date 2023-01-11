Elmwood thwarts Glasford Illini Bluffs' quest 31-18

Elmwood trucked Glasford Illini Bluffs on the road to a 31-18 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Elmwood and Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off on February 18, 2022 at Elmwood High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Elmwood faced off against Peoria Christian and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Athens on January 7 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For results, click here.
