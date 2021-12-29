Elmwood tenderizes Tremont 52-32

Elmwood offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tremont with an all-around effort during this 52-32 victory at Elmwood High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Trojans' offense jumped to a 25-13 lead over the Turks at the intermission.
