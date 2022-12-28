Elmwood rolls like thunder over Tremont 53-28

Elmwood recorded a big victory over Tremont 53-28 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
Last season, Elmwood and Tremont faced off on December 29, 2021 at Elmwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
