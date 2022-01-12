Elmwood pockets solid victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs 36-33

Elmwood broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Glasford Illini Bluffs 36-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
In recent action on January 8, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Elmwood took on Tremont on December 29 at Elmwood High School. For more, click here.
