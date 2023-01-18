Elmwood makes Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central walk the plank 52-29

Elmwood showed top form to dominate Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during a 52-29 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 12, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Elmwood took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 11 at Elmwood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.