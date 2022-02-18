Elmwood collects victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs 44-30

Elmwood tipped and eventually toppled Glasford Illini Bluffs 44-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 18.
Recently on February 7 , Glasford Illini Bluffs squared up on Eureka in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.