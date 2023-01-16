Ella to Ellie connection goes a long way for No. 3-seeded Eureka in McLean County/HOIC quarterfinal win

EUREKA — There's really nothing too complicated about the Ella-to-Ellie connection for Eureka High School's girls basketball team.

"All four years she gets the rebound and I run, and it's a layup every time," said Ellie Cahill.

Ella Ausmus' long passes to Cahill were on full display Monday in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Eureka College's Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena and Convocation Center.

Ausmus and Cahill were especially lethal in a dizzying 20-0 blitz in the first 3:10 of the third quarter against LeRoy that propelled the third-seeded Hornets to a 51-26 victory.

"We don't really work on it in practice. It just kind of clicks sometimes," said Ausmus. "We've been together so long, we know each other's speed and ability."

Cahill scored 27 points and Ausmus added 13 in three quarters as Eureka head coach Jerry Prina rested his starters the final eight minutes with a running clock.

All four top seeds cruised to double-digit victories Monday to set up Thursday's semifinals at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center when No. 1 Fieldcrest meets No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw at 6:30 p.m. followed by No. 2 Tremont against Eureka at 8.

"I said at the seed meeting any one of the top four seeds has a chance to make a lot of noise at this tournament, and the top four seeds all delivered," said Prina, whose team improved to 18-5. "It's going to be anyone's game when we go to Shirk Center."

Cahill's future home

Going to Shirk Center is especially pleasing to Cahill, who has committed to play for IWU.

"I'm really excited," she said. "Next year I'll be with a whole different team playing there, but it's cool."

Eureka enjoyed a 24-13 halftime lead before Cahill opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. She got two layups courtesy of Ausmus passes around Reagan Linder's 15-foot jumper as LeRoy called a timeout.

But there was no stopping the Hornets, who continued to pour it on before Linder's layup gave them a 44-13 lead with 4:50 left.

"I honestly thought our first quarter we executed really well, but just didn't get the results. We were maybe one for our first seven shots, but we were getting what we wanted," said Prina. "We were bound and determined to eventually get the payoff, and you saw it when we came out after half. We actually didn't make an adjustment."

Linder added 11 points as she, Cahill and Ausmus scored all Eureka's points. Haley Cox led the sixth-seeded Panthers with seven points.

Rumbold back for Tremont

Senior Whitney Rumbold played her first game for Tremont in a couple weeks after having her appendix taken out and made an immediate splash.

Rumbold and Reese Love sank 3-pointers in the first minute and the Turks never trailed while beating No. 7 Tri-Valley, 57-38.

"We jumped on hem early and held steady," said Tremont head coach Justin Wahls, whose team led 34-16 at halftime.

Forward Erin Pulliam paced the Turks (17-6) with 19 points. Rumbold added 16 points and Love had 13.

"We spread the ball around," said Wahls, whose team beat Eureka, 66-58, in early December. "We got Rumbold in and out, but she came back strong. Other girls really stepped up in her absence. Any five people on the court can score."

Kelsey Bartels and freshman Addy Freithaut scored 11 points each for Tri-Valley.

Fieldcrest recovers

Ninth-seeded El Paso-Gridley jumped to a 10-3 lead against Fieldcrest in the first three minutes before the Knights settled in, especially with their defense.

Senior forward Carolyn Megow nearly posted a triple-double with 18 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds as Fieldcrest forced 35 turnovers in a 59-35 victory."

"We played them on Thursday night and we came out extremely hot, making 10 3s in the first half. We knew it was not going to be the same game," said Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally. "They were going to have us earn things more. Credit to them. They came out hard and fought. It's good for us to face that kind of adversity."

Freshman Macy Gochanour made four 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Knights, while Ashlyn May (another IWU commit) contributed eight points and eight steals.

Neally is hopeful junior guard Kaitlin White returns Thursday. White, who averages 11.9 points, 2.6 steals and 2.5 assists while shooting 44% from 3-point range, suffered a sprained ankle injury a week ago in an overtime loss to Eureka.

"We don't want to rush things," said Neally. "We want her to be healthy because the end goal is to be peaking by the end of the season."

Kaylea Randall's 13 points paced EPG.

Dee-Mack with a 'chip'

Sixth-seeded Heyworth jumped to a 7-0 lead against No. 4 Dee-Mack. But, like Fieldcrest, the Chiefs took the lead by the end of the first quarter and were on their way to a 43-27 win.

"We're playing with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder about that," said Dee-Mack head coach Joni Nightingale of being seeded fourth while improving to 20-3. "On paper we understand why we got the seed we did. We certainly believe we can perform at a higher level than No. 4."

Freshman forward Dalia DeJesus led Dee-Mack with 15 points.

"She is the most composed freshman I've ever seen," said Nightingale. "She doesn't play like a freshman. She's phenomenal."

Fieldcrest and Dee-Mack haven't met yet this season.

"They have a lot of shooters. They move the ball fast and we're a fast-paced team," said Nightingale. "In that regard we'll match up well. We need to make sure we're patient with our offense. We always believe if we take care of business on the defense end that creates for us on offense. That will be a big focus for us."

Ava Longfellow paced Heyworth with 10 points.

Photos: Tri-Valley vs. Tremont on Monday during the McLean County Girls Tournament at Eureka College.