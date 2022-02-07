El Paso-Gridley survives overtime to fend off Roanoke-Benson 54-48

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before El Paso-Gridley could edge Roanoke-Benson 54-48 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Roanoke-Benson, who began with a 28-26 edge over El Paso-Gridley through the end of the first quarter.

Roanoke-Benson had a 36-33 edge on El Paso-Gridley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

El Paso-Gridley hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with an 8-2 advantage in the frame.

