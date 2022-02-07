 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

El Paso-Gridley survives overtime to fend off Roanoke-Benson 54-48

  • 0

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before El Paso-Gridley could edge Roanoke-Benson 54-48 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Roanoke-Benson, who began with a 28-26 edge over El Paso-Gridley through the end of the first quarter.

Roanoke-Benson had a 36-33 edge on El Paso-Gridley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

El Paso-Gridley hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with an 8-2 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on January 29, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Heyworth and El Paso-Gridley took on Heyworth on January 27 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News