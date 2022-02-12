El Paso-Gridley earns narrow win over Coal City 46-43

El Paso-Gridley poked just enough holes in Coal City's defense to garner a taut 46-43 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Coal City took on Braidwood Reed-Custer on February 3 at Coal City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
