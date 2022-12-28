 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Paso-Gridley defeats Port Byron Riverdale in lopsided affair 51-25

El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Port Byron Riverdale, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 51-25 victory on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

El Paso-Gridley opened with a 11-4 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Titans opened a tight 25-11 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

El Paso-Gridley thundered to a 36-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 19, El Paso-Gridley squared off with Clinton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

