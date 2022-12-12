El Paso-Gridley dances past Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 50-35

El Paso-Gridley grabbed a 50-35 victory at the expense of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland squared off with December 13, 2021 at El Paso-Gridley High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland faced off against Earlville and El Paso-Gridley took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 5 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For a full recap, click here.
