El Paso-Gridley claims gritty victory against Clinton 37-32

El Paso-Gridley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Clinton 37-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Clinton faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and El Paso-Gridley took on Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on December 13 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.