Effingham St. Anthony painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's defense for a 66-39 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Effingham St Anthony played in a 54-37 game on December 18, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 12, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.