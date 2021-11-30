Effingham squeezes past Taylorville 38-34

Effingham posted a tight 38-34 win over Taylorville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Flaming Hearts fought to a 17-15 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Flaming Hearts, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-19 final quarter, too.
