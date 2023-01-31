Effingham engineers impressive victory over Charleston 65-10

Effingham earned its community's accolades after a 65-10 win over Charleston in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Effingham and Charleston squared off with February 1, 2022 at Effingham High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Charleston faced off against Terre Haute South. Click here for a recap.

