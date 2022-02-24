Edwardsville rains down on Normal 57-45

Edwardsville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Normal 57-45 in Illinois girls basketball on February 24.
In recent action on February 15, Edwardsville faced off against Pekin and Normal took on Minooka on February 18 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Tigers' offense moved to a 28-22 lead over the Ironmen at the half.
Edwardsville's edge showed as it carried a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
