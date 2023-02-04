Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran walked the high-wire before edging Springfield Lutheran 40-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran squared off with February 5, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pawnee. Click here for a recap.

