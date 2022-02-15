Edwardsville buries Pekin under avalanche of points 73-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edwardsville showered the scoreboard with points to drown Pekin 73-42 at Edwardsville High on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Edwardsville made the first move by forging a 22-9 margin over Pekin after the first quarter.

Edwardsville's offense breathed fire to a 37-20 lead over Pekin at halftime.

Recently on February 8 , Pekin squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

