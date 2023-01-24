Dunlap utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Peoria Richwoods 59-53

Extra action was required before Dunlap could retire Peoria Richwoods in a 59-53 OT victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 16, Dunlap faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods took on Champaign Central on January 19 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.
