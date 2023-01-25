Dunlap triggers avalanche over East Peoria 69-33

Dunlap's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Peoria during a 69-33 blowout at Dunlap High on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Dunlap faced off against Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria took on Canton on January 20 at East Peoria High School.
