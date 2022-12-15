Dunlap thwarts Canton's quest 68-53

Dunlap charged Canton and collected a 68-53 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.
Last season, Dunlap and Canton faced off on January 4, 2022 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Dunlap faced off against Waterloo and Canton took on Morton on December 2 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.
