Dunlap rolls like thunder over Springfield Lanphier 61-31

Dunlap's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-31 win over Springfield Lanphier on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 18, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Jacksonville and Dunlap took on Brimfield on December 21 at Dunlap High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
