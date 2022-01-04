Dunlap pounds out steady beat in win over Canton 51-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Dunlap's direction just enough to squeeze past Canton 51-47 in Illinois girls basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 22, Canton faced off against Dixon and Dunlap took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Dunlap a 28-16 lead over Canton.
The Little Giants fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
